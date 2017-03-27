Family of teen who died in Durham jail seeks independent investigation
The family of a Durham teenager found dead in her jail cell last month will protest at noon today outside the Durham County Detention Facility. The Durham County Sheriff's Office has said Uniece Glenae "Niecey" Fennell died from an apparent suicide.
