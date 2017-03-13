Entertainment Briefs: Durham County Library to present multimedia Beatles session
Durham County Library will present "The Beatles: Band of the Sixties," a presentation by Aaron Krerowicz, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. This event is free and open to the public.
