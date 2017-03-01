Eco-Site set to grow with $50 million investment
Eco-Site Inc., a Durham-based wireless tower company, has received a $50 million investment from the global investment group Guggenheim Partners, the company announced on Wednesday. Eco-Site builds, owns and operates wireless infrastructure across the country for U.S. telecom carriers who need expanded infrastructure for increased network coverage and 5G capability for smartphones.
