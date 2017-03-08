Ebonettes to celebrate Founders Day
The Ebonettes Service Club Inc. of Durham will celebrate its 45th Founders Day on March 18. The program theme is "Standing Firm on a Legacy of Service". The Founders Day program will be held at the Durham Hilton Hotel, 3800 Hillsborough Road, at 11:30 a.m. Numerous civic and community individuals "who dare to make a difference" in the community will be honored during the program.
