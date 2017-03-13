Durham's Phononic opens office in Tai...

Durham's Phononic opens office in Taiwan as part of Asia push

Read more: HeraldSun.com

Refrigeration technology company Phononic Inc. has expanded its Asia-Pacific presence with a new office in Taiwan and a partnership with a Chinese semiconductor distributor. The Durham-headquartered company has long identified Asia as a key market for its technology moving forward, and the announced office and partnership represents another step toward that market.

Durham, NC

