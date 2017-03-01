Durham's New Parking Meters Are Confu...

Durham's New Parking Meters Are Confusing. We're Here to Help.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

"Hate it," David Negrotto said. "I've lived here twenty-seven years, and I've never had to do this."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Tue kimdance 20
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Mon Solarman 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Feb 25 anodize 91
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Durham County was issued at March 01 at 3:00PM EST

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC