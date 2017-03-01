Durham woman arrested for murder, perpetrated at the Red Roof Inn

Alexis Shenell Joyner, 19, of Durham, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree murder for the slaying of Edward Young III, 21, who was shot at the Red Roof Inn, at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard last Sunday, Feb. 26. Chapel Hill police responded to a reported shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 1:22 a.m. last Sunday, found Young shot and arranged transport for Young to Duke University Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

