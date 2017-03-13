Durham s Argos Therapeutics faces lawsuit, rethinks planned N.C. State expansion

A Greensboro law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Durham drug developer Argos Therapeutics alleging the company misled its shareholders about the viability of its kidney cancer drug. Argos' kidney cancer drug, named rocapuldencel-T, is intended to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer in adults.

