Durham Public Schools to reach out to families of displaced Kestrel Heights students
Officials say the Durham Public Schools are prepared to welcome displaced Kestrel Heights' high school students into the DPS family. School officials made their remarks during a work session Thursday, the day the State Board of Education voted unanimously to close Kestrel's high school because the school awarded diplomas to students who didn't meet state requirements for graduation.
