Durham Public Schools' new money request of County Commissioners could top $13 million

17 hrs ago

The Durham Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday revised its proposed new money request to County Commissioners to potentially ask for more than $13 million in additional funding for the 2017-18 school year. The request is broken into two parts with the first for $5.15 million being the meat and potatoes of the two.

