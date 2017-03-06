Durham police suspend motor-vehicle c...

Durham police suspend motor-vehicle checkpoints

DURHAM The Durham Police Department has suspended motor-vehicle checkpoints in response to growing immigration fears, Chief C.J. Davis announced Monday. "DPD remains committed to addressing the concerns and expectations of all community members and therefore, last week suspended department-initiated traffic checkpoints," Davis said in a statement.

