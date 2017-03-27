Durham police seek suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Authorities said that pedestrian Willie Jackson, 63, of Durham was struck by a car on South Roxboro Street near Piedmont Street just after 7:30 p.m. on March 6. Jackson was taken to Duke University Hospital and died on March 29 at Pruitt Health Care on Erwin Road. His body has been sent to the office of the medical examiner for an autopsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.