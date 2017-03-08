Durham police officer involved in fat...

Durham police officer involved in fatal shooting of Frank Clark pulled back off street

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Neighbors react reacting near the location of a fatal police officer-involved shooting at McDougald Terrace housing complex Tuesday, Nov. 22. Neighbors react reacting near the location of a fatal police officer-involved shooting at McDougald Terrace housing complex Tuesday, Nov. 22. DURHAM -- A Durham police officer involved in the fatal police shooting of Frank Nathaniel Clark been pulled off active duty, Police Chief C.J. Davis said Thursday. Officer Monte Southerland, whose leg was injured in the Nov. 22 shooting, had returned to active duty on the Violent Incident Response Team on Jan. 12 after returning from medical leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke 7 hr NobodysBusiness 3
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... 11 hr @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Wed Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC