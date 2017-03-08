Durham police officer involved in fatal shooting of Frank Clark pulled back off street

Neighbors react reacting near the location of a fatal police officer-involved shooting at McDougald Terrace housing complex Tuesday, Nov. 22. Neighbors react reacting near the location of a fatal police officer-involved shooting at McDougald Terrace housing complex Tuesday, Nov. 22. DURHAM -- A Durham police officer involved in the fatal police shooting of Frank Nathaniel Clark been pulled off active duty, Police Chief C.J. Davis said Thursday. Officer Monte Southerland, whose leg was injured in the Nov. 22 shooting, had returned to active duty on the Violent Incident Response Team on Jan. 12 after returning from medical leave.

