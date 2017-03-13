Durham police identify weekend homicide victim as 61-year-old man
A man shot to death Saturday night on Mathison Street in Durham was identified Monday as Fredrick McLucas, 61, who lived in Durham. Police said at the time that a man had been taken into custody near the shooting scene, but he was later released and not charged with any crime, the spokesman said.
