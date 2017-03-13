Durham playing - pivotal role' in Tri...

Durham playing - pivotal role' in Triangle boom, Jacobs says

Durham County is preparing for a population boom while investing in services to protect its most vulnerable residents, Commissioners Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs said in her annual state of the county address Monday night. In 2016, Durham County experienced $875.8 million in investment in new and existing businesses and the creation of 4,256 jobs, Jacobs said.

