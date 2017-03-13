Durham playing - pivotal role' in Triangle boom, Jacobs says
Durham County is preparing for a population boom while investing in services to protect its most vulnerable residents, Commissioners Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs said in her annual state of the county address Monday night. In 2016, Durham County experienced $875.8 million in investment in new and existing businesses and the creation of 4,256 jobs, Jacobs said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|6 hr
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC