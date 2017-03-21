Durham man charged in home invasion, shooting, chase

A 51-year-old man who lives in the 300 block of Burnette Street told police that he heard a knock on his front door shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, and when he opened the door, a man he didn't know pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys. The gunman came into the house and shot the resident and his 79-year-old mother before leaving in the resident's silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.