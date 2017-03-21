Durham man charged in home invasion, shooting, chase
A 51-year-old man who lives in the 300 block of Burnette Street told police that he heard a knock on his front door shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, and when he opened the door, a man he didn't know pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys. The gunman came into the house and shot the resident and his 79-year-old mother before leaving in the resident's silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Sun
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC