Durham Democrats appoint Morey to the late Paul Luebkea s House seat

16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham County Democrats voted to appoint Chief District Judge Marcia Morey to the N.C. House District 30 seat Thursday night. Morey is a permanent replacement for a vacancy created by the October death of Paul Luebke , 70, a Democrat who represented Durham for 25 years in the state House.

