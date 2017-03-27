Durham Democrats appoint Morey to the late Paul Luebkea s House seat
Durham County Democrats voted to appoint Chief District Judge Marcia Morey to the N.C. House District 30 seat Thursday night. Morey is a permanent replacement for a vacancy created by the October death of Paul Luebke , 70, a Democrat who represented Durham for 25 years in the state House.
