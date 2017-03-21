Durham DA: No criminal charges in pol...

Durham DA: No criminal charges in police shooting at McDougald Terrace

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols has found no criminal wrongdoing in the police shooting of Frank Clark last November at McDougald Terrace public housing community. Clark, 34, was shot in an altercation with three Durham police officers Nov. 22 at the McDougald Terrace public housing community.

