Durham County officials shine a light on foster care, costs
Last year, $1.8 million was sought from Durham County to support foster care services related to projected growth, said Durham County Department of Social Services Director. DSS is operating within budget, Becketts told county commissioners during a recent budget retreat to plan for fiscal 2017-18.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC