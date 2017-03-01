Durham County officials shine a light...

Durham County officials shine a light on foster care, costs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Last year, $1.8 million was sought from Durham County to support foster care services related to projected growth, said Durham County Department of Social Services Director. DSS is operating within budget, Becketts told county commissioners during a recent budget retreat to plan for fiscal 2017-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sat Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 28 kimdance 20
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb '17 ExPat NY 482
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC