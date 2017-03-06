Durham Commissioners consider sourcing local producers for detention center
A proposal to use $30,000 worth of seed money for a pilot program to support local food purchasing for the Durham County Detention Center was brought to the table. " would provide a mix of direct food buying and also support local farmers, as they look to cover food safety compliance and certification costs," said Drew Cummings, Durham County chief of staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|16 hr
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC