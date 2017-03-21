Durham City Council considers stormwater ordinance update to reflect state rules
The council has until May to decide if it wants to change its stormwater ordinance and apply for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit that is in accordance with state rules. The current permit is effective until February 2018, but the city is required to apply for a new one six months prior.
