Durham-base TreyNet Realty Capital seeks to raise $200 million to invest in retail spaces nationally

A Durham-based real estate investment trust is hoping to attract $200 million from investors to fund property acquisitions across the country, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. TreyNet Realty Capital plans to use the potential funds to purchase single-tenant, net lease properties in the Southeast and Southwest, specifically in retail properties such as auto parts stores, convenience stores, general-merchandise retailers and quick-service restaurants.

