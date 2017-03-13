Durham-base TreyNet Realty Capital seeks to raise $200 million to invest in retail spaces nationally
A Durham-based real estate investment trust is hoping to attract $200 million from investors to fund property acquisitions across the country, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. TreyNet Realty Capital plans to use the potential funds to purchase single-tenant, net lease properties in the Southeast and Southwest, specifically in retail properties such as auto parts stores, convenience stores, general-merchandise retailers and quick-service restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|12 hr
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Tue
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC