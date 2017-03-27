Durham Adds Bike Lanes, Aims to Make ...

Durham Adds Bike Lanes, Aims to Make City More Bike-Friendly

Among those new lanes is a contraflow lane on Watts Street, which BPAC says may be the first of its kind in North Carolina. Contraflow lanes turn one-way streets into shared roadways by allowing bicycle traffic to flow in the opposite direction of motor vehicle traffic.

