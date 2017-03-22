Driver charged in traffic fatality

A 70-year-old Durham woman died from injuries sustained in a wreck last Friday at the intersection of N.C. 581 and N.C. 222, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. March 17. The car Riley was a passenger in ran a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by another car, Burton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.