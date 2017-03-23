Downtown Durham to get new dry cleaning service
Morrisville-based dry cleaning company Fresh Dry Cleaning will soon open a location in downtown Durham with the company selecting the lobby of the Bull City Business Center at 115 Market St. for a kiosk. Fresh owner Dawn Paige said she had been researching downtown for the past 18 months to determine where the best fit for a kiosk would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|16 hr
|Daddy
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC