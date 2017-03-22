Download Your Own Poster: Welcome to Durham, Y'all

Download Your Own Poster: Welcome to ...

Welcome to Raleigh, Y'all and Welcome to Durham, Y'all are campaigns by the new Raleigh nonprofit Come Out & Show Them. Using yard signs, stickers, and large-scale murals that welcome visitors and residents alike to Raleigh and Durham using seventeen languages and our favorite all-inclusive contraction, Come Out & Show Them hopes to spark conversations about the impact of immigration and ideas of sanctuary in our communities while allowing folks to express their regional warmth and hospitality.

