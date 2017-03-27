DCIA stands against religious hate

DCIA stands against religious hate

Durham Congregations In Action has released a "Statement Against Religious Hate" to take a public stand against religious hate and be an example others to do the same, particularly Christians. DCIA is already a religiously diverse collaboration of mostly Christian congregations but also to Muslim and Jewish congregrations and other faiths, including Buddhism.

