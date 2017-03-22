Crime log, March 22
Sheldon Hargrove, 20, of 506 Charles St., Henderson, was arrested March 18 and charged with escape from custody or resisting arrest. He was jailed on $500 bond pending a court hearing May 18. Brandon Vickers, 32, of 2023 South Toledo, Ohio, 43608, was arrested March 19 and charged with two felony counts of burglary.
