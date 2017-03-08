Crime log, March 12

Crime log, March 12

He was jailed on $10,000 bond pending a court hearing March 1. a Gregory T. Kelly, 29, of 2421 Dearborn Drive, Durham, was charged via order for arrest Feb. 23 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $2,000 bond pending a court hearing March 2. a Coleman Williams, 42, of 911 Raleigh St., Oxford, was charged via order for arrest Feb. 27 with failure to appear.

