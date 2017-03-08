Credit union to buy branches, deposit...

Credit union to buy branches, deposits of failed Chicago bank

Read more: American Banker

A North Carolina credit union has agreed to most of the operations of a Chicago bank that failed earlier this year. Self-Help Credit Union in Durham, N.C., will buy nine branches and $200 million in deposits that once belonged to Seaway Bank & Trust from State Bank of Texas in Dallas.

