Correlation between second ACL reconstruction and physical therapy utilization noted

Age, gender and frequency of physical therapy utilization after an Anterior Cruciate Ligament surgery may be correlated with second ACL reconstruction rates, according to researchers presenting their work at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine's Specialty Day today. "Participation in physical therapy correlates with higher 2nd ACL tear rate within both 12 & 24 months, especially in young females," said lead researcher, Jonathan Godin, MD, MBA of Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC.

