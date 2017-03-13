Consultant points to extra benefits o...

Consultant points to extra benefits of light rail

Light-rail stations offer more than transportation, a consultant said Monday, from planning for regional population growth and economic development to building on Chapel Hill's affordable housing foundation. Monday's report to the Chapel Hill Town Council covered six days of community workshops in which consultants collected ideas and drafted development suggestions for 18 stations along the 17.7-mile light-rail transit line.

