Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's grandson follows predecessor's leisure leanings

The grandson of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping has taken part in a public contest of one of his grandfathers' favourite leisure activities after stepping down as a county deputy party chief in southern China last year. Deng Zhuodi, the only child of Deng Xiaoping's younger son Deng Zhifang, took part in a bridge competition in Beijing on March 3 and, with his partner, ranked 6th in the pairs competition of the senior group, according to a report on the Beijing Bridge League Club House website.

