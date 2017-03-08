Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's grands...

Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping's grandson follows predecessor's leisure leanings

Read more: NEWS.com.au

The grandson of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping has taken part in a public contest of one of his grandfathers' favourite leisure activities after stepping down as a county deputy party chief in southern China last year. Deng Zhuodi, the only child of Deng Xiaoping's younger son Deng Zhifang, took part in a bridge competition in Beijing on March 3 and, with his partner, ranked 6th in the pairs competition of the senior group, according to a report on the Beijing Bridge League Club House website.

