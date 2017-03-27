Childhood lead exposure linked to lower adult IQ
Kids exposed to high levels of lead decades ago may now be approaching middle age with lower IQs and earning potential than they would have had otherwise, a new study suggests. These days, doctors warn parents that there's no safe level of lead exposure.
