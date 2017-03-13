Campaign Season: Some council members...

Campaign Season: Some council members offer stark criticism of Mayor Bell

The President of the Birmingham City Council and, at times, other members, criticized resolutions offered by Mayor William Bell's office, implying proposals benefited the mayor's re-election campaign ahead of the Aug. 22 elections. "Clearly it stinks," Council President Johnathan Austin said several times while reviewing a resolution that would approve up to $43,823 in an agreement with the Birmingham Board of Education to provide a full-time staff person from the Board to work with the City's My Brother's Keeper Initiative.

