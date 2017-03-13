Campaign Season: Some council members offer stark criticism of Mayor Bell
The President of the Birmingham City Council and, at times, other members, criticized resolutions offered by Mayor William Bell's office, implying proposals benefited the mayor's re-election campaign ahead of the Aug. 22 elections. "Clearly it stinks," Council President Johnathan Austin said several times while reviewing a resolution that would approve up to $43,823 in an agreement with the Birmingham Board of Education to provide a full-time staff person from the Board to work with the City's My Brother's Keeper Initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|16 hr
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC