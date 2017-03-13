Camp Smalltalk with Pi
Found this in my mail box: Instantiations invites to Camp Smalltalk - RDU, March 31-April 2, 2017 in downtown Durham, North Carolina . Just for fun there will be a demonstration of VA Smalltalk running on the Raspberry Pi and every attendee will receive a Raspberry Pi Version 3. Camp Smalltalk is a great idea and now a tradition since 2000 when it started in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hitchhiker's Guide to ....
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Thu
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC