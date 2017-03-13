Camp Smalltalk with Pi

Found this in my mail box: Instantiations invites to Camp Smalltalk - RDU, March 31-April 2, 2017 in downtown Durham, North Carolina . Just for fun there will be a demonstration of VA Smalltalk running on the Raspberry Pi and every attendee will receive a Raspberry Pi Version 3. Camp Smalltalk is a great idea and now a tradition since 2000 when it started in San Diego.

