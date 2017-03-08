Brumley Nature Preserve opens on Eart...

Brumley Nature Preserve opens on Earth Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Spend Earth Day April 22, 2017 helping Triange Land Conservancy celebrate the opening of our 7th public nature preserve, The George and Julia Brumley Family Nature Preserve! The Brumley Preserve is located in western Orange County, approximately 2 miles southeast of Hillsborough and just a few miles from downtown Durham and Chapel Hill. Beginning at 9:00 am on April 22nd, join us for a family-friendly day of guided hikes, mountain biking tutorials and rides hosted by REI and TORC, nature activities, food trucks, Fullsteam beer and more! Complete details are available at triangleland.org The Brumley Preserve was designed as a model for sustainable land management practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke Sat Grayson 4
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC