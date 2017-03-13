Best Bet: Stephin Merritt's new song cycle
Stephin Merritt and his band The Magnetic Fields will perform his song cycle "Fifty Song Memoir" over two nights, Tuesday and Wednesday, at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|15 hr
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Sun
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|slipman
|93
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC