Best Bet: Stephin Merritt's new song cycle

Stephin Merritt and his band The Magnetic Fields will perform his song cycle "Fifty Song Memoir" over two nights, Tuesday and Wednesday, at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham.

