BCBS of NC execs get $1 million-plus ...

BCBS of NC execs get $1 million-plus bonuses for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Courier-Tribune

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina reported a dramatic increase in profit in 2016 and paid two top executives bonuses of more than $1 million despite a technology fiasco that triggered complaints from thousands of customers and a record fine from the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The state's largest health insurer, which is based in Durham, reported Wednesday that it generated net income of $185 million last year, up from $500,000 in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... 5 hr Bob 1
Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien Thu MAGA2016 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 28 kimdance 20
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC