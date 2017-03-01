Ban the Box' bill gaining legislative support
Every year, tens of thousands of North Carolinians find themselves readjusting to life as convicted criminals, adding to the population of people whose record makes it difficult to find legitimate work. Now, a group of state legislators is trying to make it easier for someone with a criminal past to get a job.
