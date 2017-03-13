As Trump Tries to Erase LGBTQ Histories, The Durham County Library Pushes Back to Preserve Them
At a time when many marginalized communities' rights and livelihoods are under threat, a Durham County Library online exhibit is strengthening the city's LGBTQ community by preserving just what the new administration hopes to erase - its history. Love + Liberation showcases oral histories and artifacts from Durham's LGBTQ community.
Read more at Independent Weekly.
