As Trump Tries to Erase LGBTQ Histories, The Durham County Library Pushes Back to Preserve Them

At a time when many marginalized communities' rights and livelihoods are under threat, a Durham County Library online exhibit is strengthening the city's LGBTQ community by preserving just what the new administration hopes to erase - its history. Love + Liberation showcases oral histories and artifacts from Durham's LGBTQ community.

