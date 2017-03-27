As neighbors complain of foul odors, N.C. lawmakers delay bill to protect hog farmers
North Carolina lawmakers put off voting Wednesday on a bill that would protect the state's hog farmers from lawsuits filed by their neighbors over the odors and illnesses they say are caused by hog waste. Several lawmakers on a House judiciary committee expressed reservations about the legality of the bill, while residents and activists described the stench, gases and flies emanating from hog farms near their homes.
