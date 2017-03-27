As neighbors complain of foul odors, ...

As neighbors complain of foul odors, N.C. lawmakers delay bill to protect hog farmers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

North Carolina lawmakers put off voting Wednesday on a bill that would protect the state's hog farmers from lawsuits filed by their neighbors over the odors and illnesses they say are caused by hog waste. Several lawmakers on a House judiciary committee expressed reservations about the legality of the bill, while residents and activists described the stench, gases and flies emanating from hog farms near their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... 3 min TerriB1 1
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... 13 hr Holy Guacamole 1
tar heels 22 hr uk fan for life 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Wed gdfdfg 94
Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11) Mar 28 Slippyfist 30
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 25 Imsorry 6
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC