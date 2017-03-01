A commendable response
Last week, we commended Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews for appointing a liaison to the Hispanic community at a time when uncertainty and fear are permeating that community. It's worth noting that Andrews' move is only part of an encouraging, proactive effort by local law enforcement agencies to reassure our Hispanic neighbors that immigration enforcement is not a priority.
