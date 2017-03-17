17-year-old female Durham murder suspect found in cell in apparent suicide
Uniece Glenae Fennell, 17, died in an apparent suicide early Thursday in the Durham County Detention Center, where she was being held on a 2016 murder charge, the sheriff's office said. Detention officers found Fennell in her cell, and paramedics pronounced her dead shortly afterward, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
