Woodland fire burns trailers, slows Highway 70 traffic

A grassland fire flourished, swelling into a four-acre woodland fire Monday afternoon in a patch of forest bordered by Page Road, Page Road Extension, Highway 70, Discovery Way and Angier Avenue. Durham police cruisers blocked civilian automobiles from traveling on a portion of Page Road closest to the smoldering fire and traffic slowed on Highway 70 as vehicles were forced to merge into a single lane when nearing the fire site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.