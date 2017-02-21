Witness: Durham police told Kenneth Bailey to drop gun several times

Witness: Durham police told Kenneth B...

A witness to the fatal police shooting of Kenneth Lee Bailey, Jr. heard officers tell the 24-year-old to "drop his weapon several times before" they fired their weapons, according to a report released by the city Wednesday. Another witness reported seeing Bailey "throw a black gun back toward the street," according to the report that was sent by Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis to City Manager Tom Bonfield.

