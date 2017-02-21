Witness: Durham police told Kenneth Bailey to drop gun several times

A witness to the fatal police shooting of Kenneth Lee Bailey, Jr. heard officers tell the 24-year-old to "drop his weapon several times before" they fired their weapons, according to a report released by the city Wednesday. Another witness reported seeing Bailey "throw a black gun back toward the street," according to the report that was sent by Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis to City Manager Tom Bonfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.