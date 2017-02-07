Winter, spring indoor concerts at Jon...

Winter, spring indoor concerts at Jones House begin Feb. 18

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

Mandolin player and fiddler Scott Freeman and the visiting featured artist of the month, Willard Gayheart, will take the stage at the Jones House on May 7. BOONE - The 2017 Winter/Spring Indoor Concerts at the Jones House series will begin on Feb. 18 with the Piney Woods Boys from Raleigh-Durham, and the rest of the lineup will include Zoe & Cloyd, The Corklickers, Joel Savoy & Kelli Jones-Savoy, The Freighthoppers, Scott Freeman & Willard Gayheart and John McCutcheon. "We are excited to continue this series of acoustic house-concert style performances in the Mazie Jones Gallery of the Jones House," said series organizer, Mark Freed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Tue Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Tue Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Tue Resource Action 122
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Mon Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Jan 31 shorty 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,675,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC