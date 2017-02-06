When it Comes to Taxes, Americans Hav...

When it Comes to Taxes, Americans Have Pretty Much Never Had it Easier

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

For most Americans, the mere mention of the word "taxes" is enough to cause them to shudder in fear or groan in disgust. According to the largest tax regulatory body in the U.S., the Internal Revenue Service, taxpayers spent an estimated 8.9 billion hours, or the equivalent of nearly 13,000 lifetimes, complying with federal tax laws in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) 11 hr Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Jan 31 shorty 4
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Jan 31 jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC