What would 'extreme vetting' actually do?
His executive order last week gave the first outline - suspending the refugee program for four months and barring citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the United States for three months. But when that ends, what will have changed? The Trump administration has given little indication of how extreme vetting will play out in the years ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Tue
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC