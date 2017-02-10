Volatile political debate means handl...

Volatile political debate means handling refugees with extreme care

Yesterday

A house called Hope in Durham, North Carolina, is soon to be home to two refugee teenagers and their seriously ill mother, and the sponsor wants to keep details quiet. The yen for privacy reflects how refugee advocates are using lots of caution to shelter families from potentially ugly political debate over President Donald Trump's policy towards refugees.

Start the conversation

